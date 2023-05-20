Wranglers season comes to a heartbreaking close in overtime thriller in the desert

With their season on the line Friday night, the Calgary Wranglers came out with guns blazing. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as the Wranglers fell 6-5 in overtime to the Firebirds in a game played in Palm Springs, California.

Andrew Poturalski scored seven minutes into the first extra frame to give the Firebirds the victory.

That capped a wild conclusion to a game that featured six third-period goals, as the two teams played with fury and desperation.

After falling behind 4-3, with a little under 12 minutes to play, Jeremie Poirier and Cole Schwindt scored back-to-back goals to give the Wranglers a 5-4 lead and a glimmer of possibility that they might be able to pull out the win.

It didn't last long, as Jeremy McKenna scored his second goal of the night to knot the score at five and set the stage for Poturalski's game-winner in overtime.

Kristians Rubins, Clark Bishop and Nick DeSimone had the other goals for the Wranglers, in addition to Poirier and Schwindt.

Jesper Froden, Ville Petman and Gustav Olofsson had the other goals for the Firebirds.

Following the game, Wrangler coach Mitch Love expressed disappointment at the loss but also respect and admiration for Wranglers players and for the Firebirds as well.

"It's been a resilient group all year," Love said. "Doesn't make tonight feel any better because we felt like we were right there.

“It was a pleasure to go to work - and war - each and every day with them.”



"(It) seems like (it was) "last shot wins" tonight and that's how it ended, but it's a quality team over there.

"Good luck to anybody that faces them – they're a quality team but this one stings because we felt like we had pushback all night."