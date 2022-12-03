Wranglers topple Gulls as Phillips continues hot streak

Matthew Phillips picked up where he left off in November Friday night in San Diego, as the Calgary Wranglers defeated the Gulls 7-3.

Phillips, who was named the AHL Player of the Month Thursday, fired his team-leading 14th goal and added an assist. Jakob Pelletier, with two assists, extended his scoring streak to 11 games while Ben Jones, Walker Duehr, Brett Sutter, first star Radim Zohorna and Martin Pospisil with a pair rounded out the scoring for the Wranglers.

Dustin Wolf made 19 saves for the Wranglers, earning his 11th win of the season. Wolf is 9-1-0 in his last 10 starts for Calgary.

Phillips was named AHL Player of the Month after scoring nine goals and adding nine assists in 12 November games.

He leads the AHL in scoring with 26 points and is tied for the league lead with 13 goals in 18 games.

The 24-year-old Calgary native is in his fifth pro season, coming off a 2021-22 season in which he set career highs with 31 goals and 68 points.

When asked about the possibility of Phillips being called up to the Flames, head coach Darryl Sutter told TSN reporter Salim Nadim Valji, "I watch the farm team live more than I have at any point since I've been here and it's still very much, the team's doing really well but there's a big difference between American league to the NHL in terms of production."

The Wranglers and Gulls do it again Saturday night in San Diego, with puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m.