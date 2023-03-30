Wranglers win third in a row, defeating Silver Knights 5-3

Matthew Phillips scored twice, including the game-winner, as the Calgary Wranglers defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 5-3 Wednesday at the Saddledome.

Phillips' first goal was the 100th of his AHL career.

Mitch McLain, Adam Klapka and Kevin Rooney rounded out the scoring for the Wranglers.

Calgarian Sheldon Rempal had two and Daniil Maromanov scored for Henderson.

Oscar Dansk got the win for the Wranglers, stopping 26 shots. It was his third start of the year against his former team, and second victory over them.

The victory was the third in a row for the Wranglers, who host the final home game of their regular season Friday with a 1 p.m. matinee against the Silver Knights.

Before the game, the Wranglers will introduce their new mascot. It's Kid's Day, and the first 3,000 kids get a Wranglers T-shirt.