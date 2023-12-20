'Wrapping Gifts for a Cure': Volunteers raising money for cystic fibrosis research at Calgary mall

Amongst the Christmas mayhem at Southcentre Mall, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has a booth set up staffed with volunteers ready to wrap any sized gift. It's the biggest fundraiser for the agency that is trying to raise money for research this holiday season.

Jeanette Demers-Weir is the regional manager in Alberta and says there is suggested pricing depending on the size of the gift to be wrapped.

"It's up to the customer, but the price is $3 for small, $5 for a medium and $7 for a large," she said.

This is the 10th year the agency has operated a Christmas wrapping station at the mall.

Linda Parkinson has volunteered almost every year and says it's because a good family friend's daughter has cystic fibrosis.

"It always warms my heart when I come and do this," she said. "We need the research money and to get positive things happening in the future, there's good things happening in the research area and I love doing this."

Virginia Rowe Hardie has volunteered for seven years and gets a chance to hone her wrapping skills.

"Well, you got to make it look nice right," she said. "(The customer) really appreciates it that's for sure and that shows up in the donations that they give so yeah, it's a great cause, I love it."

Rowe Hardie says recently a person donated $40 to have two small items wrapped and she sees examples like that every day of people paying more.

Cynthia Culhane is one of those customers who says it's worth it because she's bringing presents in to be wrapped that she had delivered to her home. And there's a lot of them.

"This is seven plus 18, so 25 presents I haven't had to wrap so far," she said. "How many hours is that, I don't have that kind of time right now so that's why we're doing it, they suggest a couple price points, but we just give them a big chunk of money and it's for a great cause."

Demers-Weir says the majority of people looking to have gifts wrapped are men, but volunteers see customers of all ages who want beautiful presents to give for the holidays. But time is limited to not only get shopping done, but also get gifts wrapped.

"Honestly December 23 is probably even busier than the 24th," she said. "Everybody's doing that last-minute shopping so 22nd, 23rd, definitely the 24th (are busy) but I'd say the 23rd is hands down our busiest day."

Cystic fibrosis is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting young Canadians and it's a multi-organ disease that primarily affects the lungs.

Demers-Weir says donations from this fundraiser are adding up over the years and now making a difference for patients. Recently researchers came up with a drug called Trikafta that helps 90 percent of patients with their symptoms.

"We're still looking for that cure," she said. "Trikafta is an absolute game changer, we're thrilled that it came in our lifetime, however, it's not a cure, so we're always doing research, we're always advocating for people."

Volunteers are staffing 'Wrapping for a Cure' booths at Southcentre Mall and North Hill Centre this holiday season and hope to raise more than $25,000 for cystic fibrosis research.