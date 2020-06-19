CALGARY -- A park near the University of Calgary has been getting a lot busier, but in an interesting way, every Tuesday and Thursday.

About 25 wrestlers have been gathering to work on their skills and this week was a very exciting one for them.

For the first time since things were shut down due to COVID-19, they actually got to do some wrestling — against each other.

According to a recent change to public health regulations, you can now do this. But athletes have to follow strict guidelines.

Olympic gold medallist Erica Wiebe says every wrestler has to sign a consent form and follow all the rules.

“We record everyone that’s at training,” she said.

“We ask them to not do any other sports and to be careful who they’re having contact with outside of our sport cohort.”

Danielle Lapagge also wrestles for the national team. She says it felt great to be able to grapple again.

“I haven’t wrestled since the Olympic qualifiers in March so it was kind of an unexpected break,” she said.

“I haven’t had a break like this in my wrestling career so I missed it a lot and it’s really nice to be back.”

At 16 years old, Sean Conway goes to Rundle College. He’s hoping these get togethers will help his wrestling career when things get back to normal.

“Not everybody is trying to get better right now," he said.

"People are taking this time to break and I’m just trying to use this time to stay ahead of the people I was ahead of and get ahead of the people I was maybe a little behind."

Connor McNeice is on the men’s national team and also wrestles for the U of C Dinos. He says it is kind of funny when a group this big wrestles near a park.

“Yeah there’s definitely some weird looks. I don’t think everyone is too familiar with wrestling," he said.

Would they prefer to be in gym? Yes. But facilities aren’t open yet. So for now Wiebe says they’ll just enjoy being outside and getting their work in.

“We’re really excited to get back into training. And we’re still waiting for the matt facilities to open up at the University of Calgary," she said.

"But for now the grass is pretty soft and it’ll suffice.”