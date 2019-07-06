A historical site in Alberta, rich with the culture and creativity of the Blackfoot people, has gotten some new recognition from the global community.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced Writing-on-Stone/Áísínai’pi, which contains the most significant concentration of protected First Nations petroglyphs, would be the province's sixth World Heritage Site.

Some of the carvings and paintings at the site, which is the Blackfoot word for 'it is pictured/written', are 2,000 years old.

Jason Nixon, Alberta's Minister of Environment and Parks, says it's easy to understand how the site is so important.

"Writing-on-Stone/Áísínai'pi is the site of many natural wonders and a testament to the remarkable ingenuity and creativity of the Blackfoot people," he said in a release. "I hope all Albertans will take the time to explore this extraordinary part of the province and all it has to offer."

First Nations leaders say the announcement will help future generations better understand their connection to the land.

"The designation of Writing-on-Stone/Áísínai’pi as a UNESCO World Heritage Site provides the Blackfoot Confederacy a basis for its future generations as to the strength and truth of our continuing relationship to this land and to our traditions, ceremonies and cultural practices," said Martin Heavy Head, Blackfoot Confederacy elder.

The announcement was made that the 43rd session of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Alberta's other World Heritage Sites are: