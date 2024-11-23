Yakemchuk one-timer leads Hitmen past Royals 5-4 in overtime thriller

The Hitmen enjoyed a happy homecoming Friday night, defeating the Victoria Royals 5-4 in overtime.

The victory was the team’s fourth in a row.

Carter Yakemchuk scored on a power play in overtime to give the Hitmen the win.

After Victoria jumped to an early 2-0 lead on goals from Hayden Moore and Keaton Verhoeff, Carson Wetsch cut the deficit to one goal.

However, Victoria restored its two-goal cushion when Reggie Newman made it 3-1 heading into the middle frame.

Goaltender Eric Tu was replaced by newly-signed Anders Miller and it gave the Hitmen a spark. Ben Kindrel cut the Victoria lead to 3-2 and then Oliver Tuk tied it at three apiece, while Miller shut down the Royals.

Tuk added his second of the night 33 seconds into the third to give the Hitmen the lead, although it didn’t last long.

Cole Reschy tied the game again, and then the goalies took over until Yakemchuk’s one-timer won it in overtime.

Calgary outshot the Royals 42-16.

The Hitmen are off for five days, before returning with a game against the Edmonton Oil Kings next Friday night at the Dome. Puck drop for that one is 6 p.m.