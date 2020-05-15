CALGARY -- Public health rules have now forced the closure of a longstanding tradition for many families in Calgary and area.

YMCA Calgary announced Friday that most of its summer programming, both inside the city and at Camp Chief Hector in Exshaw, Alta., would be cancelled.

"This includes all July and August 2020 day camps at branch facilities and Camp Riveredge. It also includes all July and August 2020 overnight and day camps for children under 16 at Camp Chief Hector YMCA," staff said in a release.

The YMCA says the decision is based on the public health order, issued by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, that puts limits on the size of gatherings and enforces physical distancing.

The organization says the decision is a "particularly difficult" one to make.

"Camping, both within the city and in our mountain home for 90 years, is synonymous with the YMCA experience. However, we are being prudent and have taken the decision after a lot of research and discussion."

Work is ongoing to set up alternative programming at facilities that will be able to meet the standards set out by Alberta Health and staff will release details to parents as soon as possible.

Additionally, the YMCA is requesting families impacted by these summer camp cancellations and have already paid for programming to consider leaving their money where it is and using it for future programming.

Organizers are also asking families to consider donating what they can in order to support their work and community services.

Meanwhile YMCA Calgary is offering virtual outdoor activities on its website throughout the summer.