‘You can’t even describe the feelings’: Team Young makes history at the Brier

Nathan Young makes a shot as the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alta., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Nathan Young makes a shot as the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alta., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Live updates: Ukraine says Russian general killed

A Russian general was killed in the fighting around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, which Russian forces have been trying to seize since the invasion began, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said.

A police officer carries a young child arriving on a train originating from Odesa, Ukraine, at the station in Przemysl, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Canada takes direction from Putin rival to sanction 10 more Russians over Ukraine

Canada poked Russia in the eye on Monday by sanctioning 10 people identified by Vladimir Putin's top domestic opponent as the federal government works with allies to hammer Russia's economy in response to that country's invasion of Ukraine. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in London at the start of a four-country visit to Europe, conceded cutting off Russia's lucrative oil and gas exports entirely is not as simple for Europe as it was for Canada.

Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of 'medieval' tactics

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened Monday as Russian forces intensified their shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what the country condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina