‘You can’t even describe the feelings’: Team Young makes history at the Brier

The 2022 Tim Hortons Brier features two teams from Newfoundland and Labrador: Team Brad Gushue may be the more well-known of the two, fresh off of an Olympic bronze medal performance that put them second in the world, but Team Nathan Young of St. John's is capturing the attention of fans across the country.

Team Young is in fact the youngest team to play in this year’s 18-team tournament. Their oldest player, lead Ben Stringer, is just 20-years-old. He says competing against his childhood idols has been a dream come true.

"We still look up to a lot of them, but it’s been amazing just getting to play them, and just be really up close and seeing how many shots they really make, its amazing,” described Stringer.

Stringer said the main focus for his squad is to not get too ahead of themselves, and to savour the moment.

"We're just trying to take it one game at a time, and not really focus on anything in the future, just one rock at a time as well," said Stringer.

"We try to make each shot, and go from there."

On Saturday night, 15-year-old Nicholas Codner of Team Young made history, becoming the youngest curler to compete in the history of the Brier. He says he's thankful for the opportunity and support of the fans.

"You can't even describe the feelings when you get out on the ice and have all the fans here, and even my family, it’s incredible,” explained Codner.

"It’s the first time I’ve experienced fans ever in curling; I’ve only curled at a curling club, and it’s pretty cool."

Codner says the reception around Lethbridge has been very welcoming and supportive.

"The few times we have gone out, people have recognized us, and it’s pretty cool," said Codner.

"We’ve taken some pictures with some people, and it’s really cool when people acknowledge you in public, you feel like you've made it to the big show."

Jeff Thomas is the coach of Team Young, but he's also worked with Team Gushue over the years. He says what's impressed him the most about Team Young is their maturity.

“When I started with them five years ago, I could tell that the maturity level was just, wow, like these guys are 16? Really?"

"And they're just getting more and more mature, more and more experienced, and they're a pleasure to be with," Thomas added.

Despite a 1 and 3 record at the Brier thus far, Thomas said he's seen a steady improvement in the way his team is performing.

"They’re understanding the ice better, throwing the rock closer to where they need to, so I’m seeing improvements,” he said.

“I’m seeing them learn how to deal with stadium ice, which, if they’re going to go forward and play national events, it’s something you have to get comfortable with so, I’m really enjoying the whole experience."

Team Young will take on a win-less Team Smith on Monday at 6:30 p.m.