'You have to dress warm:' keys to braving Lethbridge's cold weather from outdoor workers

It was a short reprieve, but cold winter weather is back in Lethbridge.

The temperature in Lethbridge on Tuesday felt like -37 with wind chill, which created a big challenge for those working outside.

"It’s cold, you know," Gas King supervisor Steve Ouellet said.

"I mean, you get home at the end of the day and you just want a hot shower or a hot bath and soup, or something like that. Other than that, I guess you just deal. It’s January, right?"

Pumping gas in the winter is no easy task, but Ouellet says its part of what makes Gas King stand out.

"We offer full serve, so we want to make sure these customers have someone to pump their gas for them so they don’t have to get out of their vehicles," Ouellet said.

He added that he and the other workers who pump gas take turns warming up before heading back out into the frigid conditions.

In Alberta, there are no laws in place that dictate when it’s too cold to work outside, so it’s up to the employer to make that decision.

On a day like Tuesday, where the high temperature felt like -34 with the wind, some companies made adjustments.

Codi Keetch, supervisor for Westco Construction, says dressing in layers is the key to working in the cold. "Most things we’re doing today are inside," explained Codi Keetch, supervisor for Westco Construction.

“We’ll come outside for a little bit, then go back in. You just take lots of warm-up breaks, drink lots of coffee, and get it done.”

In order to achieve a full-day of work, Keetch and his crew had to come to their site prepared for the elements.

"That’s the key, is layers," Keetch said.

"Get some sweaters, some coats and some good gloves. You need the gear. You need the gear or you can’t do it, right? You have got to dress warm."

Despite all the extra layers for protection, Keetch admits its not always easy working outside in Alberta.

"Its not always doable, but we do the best we can, right? You just have to take it as it comes and assess the situation before hand."

With temperatures this cold, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in a matter of minutes, so making sure you're prepared before heading outside is critical.

Fortunately for those in southern Alberta, the temperatures are switching to far more favourable ones in the next week, and the area should see single-digit highs as early as Monday.