'You just react': Lethbridge resident shares details of his escape from his burning home

Officials say a fire that tore through two Lethbridge homes earlier this week was accidental, but a man who lived in one of them says the incident wasn't any less frightening.

Shane Stevenson told CTV News he was sleeping when the fire broke out at his home on Coulee Creek Lane South on April 5.

He says he woke up to the sound of his roommate stomping on the floor and, when he went to check, he found the house was on fire.

Stevenson's first instinct was to get out immediately, he says.

"I knew I didn't have much time," Stevenson said during an interview with CTV News on Friday.

"With the amount of fire that I saw, I was, like, 'Oh, this is bad – we need to go.

"You don't really think – you just react. I went to grab a pair of pants and I grabbed pajama pants – I said, 'No, jeans are practical." So I grabbed a pair of jeans. I grabbed shoes and I said, 'I should get my good shoes' because at that point, you aren't getting anything else."

MORE THAN $800,000 DAMAGE

Fire crews were called to the scene at about 6:20 a.m. for reports that a two-storey home was on fire.

When they arrived, they found the building engulfed, with flames starting to spread to a neighbouring house.

No injuries were reported and fire investigators deemed the cause to be accidental.

The fire caused an estimated $800,000 in damage.