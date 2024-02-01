'You want to do the right deal for the organization': Flames GM Conroy excited for the future after swinging blockbuster deal for Lindholm
The Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks got a head start on the competition ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline, and both teams came out of it smiling.
Wednesday night, Flames general manager Craig Conroy pulled the trigger on his first blockbuster trade.
The rookie GM sent all-star Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks for Andrei Kuzmenko, prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, a first-round draft pick in 2024 and a fourth-round pick in that same draft that could turn into a third if the Canucks make it to the Western Conference finals.
“You want to do the right deal for this organization,” said Conroy, in an interview with CTV News. “We felt like this is something that will help us moving forward. I think everybody wants to know who won the trade? Well, if you look at it, you don’t know for about five years on our side because you don’t even know who those draft picks are yet.”
Flames general manager Craig Conroy discusses the trading of Elias Lindholm Thursday
For now, the two key pieces for the Flames are Kuzmenko and Ontario Hockey League defenceman Bruzustewicz.
Kuzmenko scored 39 goals last year but only has eight this season, playing under first-year Canucks coach Rick Tocchet.
“We see him as a top six forward,” Conroy said, “who can play both wings and he’s very good on the power play – so we’re hoping he can help our power play.”
Bruzustewicz is lighting it up with the Kitchner Rangers this season. The right-handed shot is third in the league in scoring with eight goals and 61 assists in 47 games.
Bruzustewicz isn’t signed yet, but Conroy is confident it will get done.
“I talked to Hunter yesterday,” Conroy said. “He seems very excited about being a Flame, so that’s exciting. I’ve spoken to the agents already and you know, the goal is to get him signed sooner than later and I don’t think that will be a problem.”
Conroy describes the plan as a re-tool, and said he’s excited for the team’s future.
“We’re trying to build a culture and a core here that believes they can win,” he said. “I think these older guys showing the Martin Pospisils, Connor Zarys and Matt Coronatos – it’s a great mix and we’re trying to build something.
“We’re building for the future.”
The Flames still have two more unrestricted free agents in Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev, both of whom are in demand from other teams. Conroy says despite getting younger, the Flames' goal is still to make the playoffs.
