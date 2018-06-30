Officials have confirmed that a five-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a body of water in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge on Friday evening has died.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, near the intersection of 60 Street and 88 Avenue N.E., at about 5:00 p.m. for reports of a missing child.

The young boy was soon found floating in a nearby pond and was rushed to the Peter Lougheed Centre for treatment.

EMS said the boy was in critical life threatening condition and had since stabilized once he’d reached the hospital.

Unfortunately the boy died in hospital a short time later.

His identity and cause of death have not been released.

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led to the boy going into the water.