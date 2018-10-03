In the midst of National Depression Screening Week, an 11-year-old boy is praising the help he received and recommending others follow suit and stop suffering in silence.

Zephyr Easterbrook says he was gripped with anxiety and depression from the age of eight and it left him feeling as if he couldn’t accomplish anything.

“I felt the weight of my thoughts and what I was thinking was too much for me and I just burst out,” said Zephyr. “The weight was of me not telling my parents and I felt like that was making me a bad person.”

“I felt like I was weak. That I couldn’t tell anyone anything.”

Once Zephyr broached the subjects with his parents they sought out counselling for him.

“When something’s happening, it’s hard for a child to describe their feelings,” explained William Easterbrook, Zephyr’s father. “It’s the scary thoughts that he’s had that really worries you and to try and figure out, define, how bad things are when it’s so dark.”

“There’s no manual on how to raise a child. You feel helpless.”

For Zephyr, the intervention has been a positive experience and addressed his feelings of self-harm. “I feel better. I feel like the possibilities of me doing what I thought I was going to do are very short. Shorter than they used to be.”

The Calgary Counselling Centre has experienced a steady spike in the number of young people seeking counselling and the organization suggests only one in five youths who need help will receive help.

“I’ve been here 18 years and every single year it has increased,” explained Deborah Kieran, Calgary Counselling Centre’s associate director of counselling initiatives. “The very fact that you have, perhaps, extreme depression makes it even harder to navigate and reach out for help.”

“There’s no reason to continue to feel bad. There’s every reason to do something to feel better.”

The eleventh annual National Depression Screening Day is October 4 and the Calgary Counselling Centre recommends a free online screening test, Test4Depression, that is available through Sunday.

“This is a real simple, easy to use tool that just allows you to get immediate feedback as to whether or not you’re at high risk for depression,” said Kieran.

In 2017, 9,094 Calgarians took the online test, a drastic increase from the 2,757 people who participated in 2016. Of the 2017 test participants, 60 per cent were encouraged to seek further evaluation based on the results of their screening and approximately 550 of the people who took the screening test last year were under the age of 20.

Zephyr hopes that anyone struggling with mental health speaks up and reaches out for help. “I don’t want other people to experience what I was experiencing,” said Zephyr. “I wanted to show people there is help if you are having those kinds of thoughts.”

