CALGARY -- 9-year-old Jerylle Saquibal fought for five and a half years against his neuroblastoma diagnosis, before passing away March 12th 2020 and his family is honouring his memory by launching a campaign to help others.

He was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in June of 2014, when he was three.

His family and close friends have started a ‘Pay it Forward’ movement in his honour, called Jerylle’s Gift of Joy.

“In one of his little notes in his little memory box was to be nice to people,” said Jorez Saquibal, Jerylle’s father.

The Saquibals say Jerylle always wanted to help people in need.

His parents say if he saw someone on the street in need, he would want to buy them a hamburger, so they didn’t go hungry.

During COVID-19, the Saquibals say more and more people are going through trying times, and want to lend a helping hand.

“Just for them to know that there are people out there that would help,” said Jerylle’s mother Arlene Chavez.

Jerylle’s Gift of Joy is a pay it forward card that sees people receive an act of kindness, share it to the Facebook page and then pass the joy on.

“He was a nice and fun friend,” said close friend and Grade 3 classmate Kalani Lockhart Or.

The pair would battle for hours playing the video game Fortnite.

“We did duos and talked a lot on there,” said Lockhart Or.

Kalani’s mother Erin Lockhart Or said the friendship between the two was a tight bond.

“They were like brothers, they had a friendship that you wouldn’t see in kids that age,” said Lockhart Or.

“He was kind to everyone, and just super super fun to be around, really funny," she said.

Alexis Saquibal says she misses her brother every day.

“We would fight a lot but we would always end up being best friends after that,” said Saquibal, Jerylle’s older sister.

The family hopes to continue raising awareness for childhood cancer, and eventually help to find a cure.

