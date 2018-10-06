She’s already raised thousands for charities around the world and now a young Calgary girl is hoping that her first art auction will earn even more money to help end the world water crisis.

Seven-year-old Cosette Swart has been painting since the age of three and says she loves how the colours blend in her works.

“I put a whole bunch of drips down and painted over it,” she says. “It makes a pretty colour at the end.”

CTV Calgary first met the young girl when she was just four years old, just scratching the surface on her painting career.

Since then, she’s sold over 120 paintings and raised over $16,000 for a number of non-profits, many of them organizations that help provide clean water to communities in need around the world.

Cosette’s mom Kristy-Anne says that one of the main agencies they work with is Charity Water in the United States.

“They have a really unique model. 100 percent of the donations go to the work so they get separate funding for their salaries and their marketing. So you know that every dollar you give, it goes exactly to the project.”

Another one of the charities that Cosette’s work is helping is South Africa-based First Miracle.

“They are building water cannisters that can help collect rainwater, work with gardens and teach the people how to use those resources to improve their lives.”

Saturday is an important day for Cosette and her family however, because this is the first time that they will be holding a special art auction of 18 of her paintings that she’s completed this year.

Her mother says that it isn’t just Cosette’s art that will be up for sale either.

“We’ve had some donations from some other artists, one in the States and a few local. I believe that we’ll have about 12 other pieces as well.”

Darryl Swart, Cosette’s father, says he is inspired by the spirit of his daughter and hopes that her good work will help motivate other children her age to do the same.

“I think the biggest takeaway we get from this is you can do anything. If you put your mind to it, you can do anything when you want to do good for other people and you’re doing something for a greater cause.”

For Cosette, the goal of her auction is quite simple.

“Because then they won’t die because they don’t have clean water.”

The family is planning to travel to South Africa in December to see some of Cosette’s work first-hand.

They hope to raise $5,000 in Saturday’s auction. For more information, you can visit the official website.

(With files from Ina Sidhu)