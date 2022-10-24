Young Calgary woman charged in Rundle suspicious death

A Calgary woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man in the community of Rundle this weekend.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Rundleson Way N.E. just after 12 a.m. on Sunday for reports a man had been assaulted.

Police say the victim, who was severely injured, died at the scene.

On Monday, police said they believe the victim's death was the result of a fatal assault.

The name of the victim hasn't been released pending an autopsy scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Alexis Ronnie Jerry, 18, is charged with one count of manslaughter.



She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.



Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.