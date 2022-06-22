'Young couple with the promise of bright futures': Family remembers Alberta crash victims

Family of a young couple killed in a car crash near Three Hills, Alta. last week are remembering the pair as being full of life and hope.

Macy Boyce, 20, and Ethan Halford, 21, died in a collision on Highway 21, just north of Trochu, on June 17.

RCMP say they were travelling north in their vehicle when it was rear-ended, causing it to cross over the centre line where it was hit by an oncoming semi-truck.

Boyce and Halford were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, their families released a joint statement through the Calgary Police Service, describing the victims as a "young couple with the promise of a bright future."

According to the families, the pair were taking a trip to visit friends and family when the crash happened.

"They left full of excitement and anticipation for what the weekend would bring," read the statement.

Boyce was a two-year-member of the Calgary Police Service cadets.

The family says she was an intelligent young woman looking forward to starting her fourth year at the University of Calgary, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations.

Macy Boyce, 20, died in a collision on Highway 21, just north of Trochu, on Friday, June 17, 2022. (Supplied by Family)"Macy's maturity and sense of personal responsibility were due in part to her participation in Police Cadets; she aged out of the program in 2019 with the rank of Sergeant.

"An avid traveller, she sought out new places and cultures, and was making plans to go abroad to practice her French bilingualism. An advocate for women's rights, animal welfare, and social justice, Macy was known for speaking out for causes she believed in. Macy loved her family and friends fiercely, and always offered a hand of help to those in need. We will always cherish her generosity, courage, and bold, beautiful spirit."

Halford is described as an outstanding young man and an inspiration to be around.

He was studying his third year of civil engineering at the University of Saskatchewan, and worked in civil construction the past three summers.

Ethan Halford, 21, died in a collision on Highway 21, just north of Trochu, on Friday, June 17, 2022. (Supplied by Family)"He had a caring personality, calm demeanour, and inspiring athleticism,” the statement read.

"He competed at the highest level for amateur wake-surfing, and built many friendships all over the world.

"He had a smile that would brighten the whole room (or boat). His time here has left an impression on those that were lucky enough to have met him."

The driver that allegedly rear-ended their vehicle, 42-year-old Richard Douglas Bell of Elnora, Alta. is charged with the following offences:

Dangerous operation causing death;

Impaired operation causing death;

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle; and

Refusal to provide sample.

"We do not and cannot know what led the accused to decide to drive in the manner he did that night. We only suffer the fallout of decisions," read the family statement.

"The consequences of the choices made have irrevocably affected our family, friends, and everyone whose lives were touched by these two beautiful young people."

The family says they take comfort in knowing Boyce and Halford "did not suffer" and "were together at the end of their too-brief lives."

"We ask the public to remember their names, and consider the consequences of impaired driving. No family should have to live through this pain, grieving for all we have been denied in the hours, days, and years to come."