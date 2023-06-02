Young farmers, ranchers kick off 100th annual Lethbridge and District 4-H Show and Sale
Months of planning and preparation have paid off for 4-H members across the Lethbridge region as the 100th annual Lethbridge and District 4-H Show and Sale kicked off.
Forty-three sheep and 22 steers will be showcased before being put on the auction block.
"It's a really cool experience. Like, I know a lot of our leaders we have, they're returning. They were a part of this as well when they were younger, so it's really cool to see how it's progressed throughout the years," said Danika Hodge, organizing committee member.
The show and sale is organized almost entirely by 4-H members in southern Alberta, whose ages range from nine years old to 20.
For the past seven months, they've been responsible for grooming, taming and caring for their animals, including halter-breaking them, all in preparation for this event.
There was a lot of prep on the part of the committee, too.
"There was a lot of planning that went into it, discussions, debates, talking to so many different people, going out to get sponsorships to be able to put on an event like this," Hodge said.
"So yeah, there was a lot of work put in by our committee and a lot of the parents involved in this."
But it's not all about livestock.
Members set up a display in the north pavilion of Exhibition Park showcasing all of the life skills they learned throughout the year.
"The big one we do, I like shooting sports where we go down to the Lethbridge fish and game range. We shoot rifles, handguns and shotguns. My other project I did this year was woodturning, which was a lot of fun," said Reed Skiba with the TNT 4-H Multi Club.
The fact the event has such a long history isn't lost on the 4-H members, and they're excited to take part in such a historic edition of the show and sale.
"It's pretty cool, actually, to think it's been going for that long and just the fact there's so much history behind the event. It's pretty cool that we get to experience it and be a part of it," said Cienna Henry with the Del Bonita 4-H Club.
The show and sale continues Saturday at Exhibition Park's north and south pavilions.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week.
Special rapporteur David Johnston’s office hired crisis communications firm Navigator
Special rapporteur David Johnston has hired crisis communications firm Navigator, his office confirmed on Friday.
Air Canada should face more consequences after two disruptions in a week, consumer advocate says
An airline consumer advocate says Air Canada should face tougher consequences for stranding passengers after two disruptions in a week.
Canada's 'unprecedented' fire season linked to climate change, will be the new normal: scientists
At the moment, wildfires are burning across six provinces and one territory in Canada — and they’re still spreading in what’s being called an unprecedented fire season. While firefighters work tirelessly to battle the merciless flames and prevent further destruction, scientists say the wildfires are linked to climate change and that this will be the new normal.
'Utterly disgusting': Canadian Army sergeant fined for 'anti-Jewish' comments
A 38-year-old sergeant in the Canadian Army was fined $3,000 and issued a severe reprimand after he made what a military judge described as 'utterly disgusting' anti-Jewish comments while conducting an infantry training course in 2021.
Experts warn of 'rapid' growth of IBD as number of Canadians diagnosed set to reach 470K by 2035
The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.
'Many, many lives turned upside down' by wildfires: N.S. premier
Nova Scotia’s premier says the “historic” wildfires in the province have caused a “breath-taking amount of damage.”
Trudeau raises Poland's democratic backsliding as prime minister visits Toronto
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he raised concerns about reports that LGBTQ2S+ rights and democracy are under threat in Poland during a Friday visit with its prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, in Toronto.
'Torch has been passed': What younger generations need to know about inheriting a family cottage
As more Canadians pass their family cottages down to the next generation, 'major shifts' in the ownership of recreational homes will occur, according to Re/Max. But amid concerns around the cost of housing, some may be wondering whether they can afford to keep that family cottage. Here's what younger generations need to know about inheriting a recreational property and the market today.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton teen bystander shot in downtown shooting during 'altercation': police
A teen bystander was shot during an altercation outside the Edmonton Convention Centre Thursday evening, police say.
-
13-year-old girl attacked by stranger near Mill Creek Ravine
Edmonton police are searching for the man who attacked a young girl near Mill Creek Ravine Tuesday morning.
-
Edmonton celebrates Pride month with summer-long celebrations
The City of Edmonton is holding its largest ever Pride celebration this year.
Vancouver
-
1 person seriously injured after ultralight plane crash, fire in Surrey
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an ultralight aircraft crashed and caught on fire in Surrey Friday afternoon.
-
Stolen vehicle found in Surrey with loaded firearm, jerry can of gas inside: RCMP
Mounties discovered a loaded firearm and a jerry can full of gasoline inside a stolen vehicle found in Surrey last month.
-
Vancouver library patron finds $5, handwritten note from 'kind-hearted stranger' nestled inside book
A library patron in Vancouver has been catalogued as a “kind stranger” after leaving a sweet surprise between the pages of a book.
Atlantic
-
'Many, many lives turned upside down' by wildfires: N.S. premier
Nova Scotia’s premier says the “historic” wildfires in the province have caused a “breath-taking amount of damage.”
-
Man found dead inside Halifax Tim Hortons
A man has been found dead inside a Tim Hortons in Halifax.
-
Man walks into police station, confesses to homicide: N.S. RCMP
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of a 62-year-old woman in Labelle, N.S.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire burning out of control near Sayward, B.C., surpasses 200 hectares
A wildfire burning out of control on northern Vancouver Island is now estimated to cover 208 hectares, or just over two square kilometres, provincial wildfire officials said Friday.
-
'Utterly disgusting': Canadian Army sergeant fined for 'anti-Jewish' comments
A 38-year-old sergeant in the Canadian Army was fined $3,000 and issued a severe reprimand after he made what a military judge described as 'utterly disgusting' anti-Jewish comments while conducting an infantry training course in 2021.
-
Nanaimo driver dead after multi-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway
A 73-year-old man is dead after suffering a medical emergency while driving on the Trans-Canada Highway near Nanaimo on Friday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week.
-
Severe thunderstorm 'could produce tornado' in Toronto area, Environment Canada says
Hail pummeled downtown Toronto on Friday night as a severe thunderstorm moved into the city.
-
3 men allegedly part of 'MS-13' street gang charged with shooting of Schomberg dog walker
Three Toronto men have been charged with attempted murder after they allegedly shot an innocent dog walker in Schomberg, Ont. in a case of mistaken identity.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week.
-
Teachers protest against bill that would overhaul Quebec education system
Teachers' groups held a protest outside the National Assembly this morning to voice their opposition against the Quebec government's new education bill.
-
Man charged with manslaughter in 1996 cold case of missing Montreal mother
A 69-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a Montreal cold case dating back to the late 1990s.
Ottawa
-
Iranian family living in Ottawa can stay in Canada for now but still can’t work
Despite losing their status, an Iranian family living in Ottawa for several years can stay in Canada for now, a government department said Friday.
-
Man arrested after hidden camera found in washroom at Gatineau, Que. elementary school
Gatineau police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the investigation into a hidden camera discovered in the washroom at an elementary school.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Hottest June 2 in Ottawa history, with relief on the way this weekend
A heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch are in effect for Ottawa. Relief from the hot and humid temperatures is on the way for the weekend.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman airlifted after crash near Wallenstein
A woman in her 80s has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a crash near Wallenstein, according to Ornge Air Ambulance.
-
Ont. seniors’ home adopts pair of ducklings for animal therapy program
A long-term care home in Fergus, Ont. has adopted two ducklings as part of an animal therapy program to give its residents a sense of purpose.
-
Family escapes from burning Cambridge home, two cats killed in fire
A family of three is safe after they escaped a fire at their Cambridge home. Neighbours described the flames as "unbelievable."
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon students say high school is censoring Pride week
Students at a Catholic school in Saskatoon say their high school is restricting and censoring Pride week celebrations.
-
Woman pleads guilty to Prince Albert community centre arson
A woman has pleaded guilty to starting a fire that burned down a Prince Albert community centre.
-
'I feel lucky to be around': Saskatoon shoe store celebrates 40 years on Broadway
For 40 years, Saskatchewan residents have been bringing their shoes into Broadway Shoe Repair for a fix or in search of a new pair of shoes.
Northern Ontario
-
Three charged in northern Ont. for having campfire during fire ban
Three people have been charged this week after having campfires during the fire ban and one person could be fined up to $25,000 or face jail time.
-
Sewing needles found at 2nd Bracebridge beach, prompting closure
A popular beach in Bracebridge is open to the public two days after sewing needles were found in the water, but a second beach has since closed over safety concerns.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week.
Winnipeg
-
Crash and possible assault put school into hold and secure
A school in Winnipeg was placed into a hold and secure after a reported crash and possible assault in the area.
-
Experts say these are the red flags to look out for when buying a flipped house
A Winnipeg man who bought a flipped home two years ago says some hidden problems have bubbled up to the surface – in some cases quite literally.
-
Spaghetti dinners and bowling balls: the weird things ending up in Winnipeg recycling bins
All sorts of items that can't be recycled are ending up in the blue bin – things like an entire spaghetti dinner or a bowling ball. It’s a problem the city hopes will stop soon.
Regina
-
Weyburn police investigating theft of several 'high-powered' firearms, ammunition
The Weyburn Police Service (WPS) says it has charged a 27-year-old woman following the theft of several "high-powered" firearms and a large amount of ammunition from a residence in nearby Yellow Grass.
-
See rainbows form above Regina's in stunning time-lapse video
A dramatic time-lapse video captured by a CTV News weather camera shows rainbows moving through Regina's sky.
-
More than 7,000 lightning strikes were recorded around Regina over the past 24 hours
Environment Canada recorded more than 7,000 lightning strikes around Regina over the past 24 hours.