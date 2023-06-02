Young farmers, ranchers kick off 100th annual Lethbridge and District 4-H Show and Sale

The Lethbridge and District 4-H Show and Sale is organized almost entirely by 4-H members in southern Alberta, whose ages range from nine years old to 20. The Lethbridge and District 4-H Show and Sale is organized almost entirely by 4-H members in southern Alberta, whose ages range from nine years old to 20.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina