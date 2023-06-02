Young farmers, ranchers kick off 100th annual Lethbridge and District 4-H Show and Sale

LETHBRIDGE -

Months of planning and preparation have paid off for 4-H members across the Lethbridge region as the 100th annual Lethbridge and District 4-H Show and Sale kicked off.

Forty-three sheep and 22 steers will be showcased before being put on the auction block.

"It's a really cool experience. Like, I know a lot of our leaders we have, they're returning. They were a part of this as well when they were younger, so it's really cool to see how it's progressed throughout the years," said Danika Hodge, organizing committee member.

The show and sale is organized almost entirely by 4-H members in southern Alberta, whose ages range from nine years old to 20.

For the past seven months, they've been responsible for grooming, taming and caring for their animals, including halter-breaking them, all in preparation for this event.

There was a lot of prep on the part of the committee, too.

"There was a lot of planning that went into it, discussions, debates, talking to so many different people, going out to get sponsorships to be able to put on an event like this," Hodge said.

"So yeah, there was a lot of work put in by our committee and a lot of the parents involved in this."

But it's not all about livestock.

Members set up a display in the north pavilion of Exhibition Park showcasing all of the life skills they learned throughout the year.

"The big one we do, I like shooting sports where we go down to the Lethbridge fish and game range. We shoot rifles, handguns and shotguns. My other project I did this year was woodturning, which was a lot of fun," said Reed Skiba with the TNT 4-H Multi Club.

The fact the event has such a long history isn't lost on the 4-H members, and they're excited to take part in such a historic edition of the show and sale.

"It's pretty cool, actually, to think it's been going for that long and just the fact there's so much history behind the event. It's pretty cool that we get to experience it and be a part of it," said Cienna Henry with the Del Bonita 4-H Club.

The show and sale continues Saturday at Exhibition Park's north and south pavilions.