The Calgary Flames are set to play two preseason games in China in September and a local 10-year-old boy took current Flame Brett Kulak and Flames’ alumnus Jamie Macoun on a tour of Chinatown on Tuesday to help reduce any potential culture shock.

Elijah Lok, Kulak and Macoun explored Chinatown’s history, Chinese culture and cuisine during their time together. “I’ve been here a lot, eating a lot of food and it’s really fun,” said Lok of his tour guide qualifications.

Next month, the Flames will square off against the Boston Bruins in exhibition games held in Shenzhen (September 15) and Beijing (September 19) and as part of the NHL’s ongoing initiative to increase the sport’s exposure overseas.

“I’m looking forward to it and I think it will be awesome,” said Kulak of his upcoming trip to China. “To see the culture, their way of life and do some sightseeing and connect with the people as much as possible.”

Lok approves of the NHL’s efforts to introduce the game to new cultures. “I think it will be great because more people like me, Chinese people, (will) play hockey and (China) will probably have an Olympic team.”

Lok, Kulak and Macoun will all participate in the first ever Chinatown Street Festival ball hockey tournament on Saturday, an event that will pit young Calgarians against current and former Flames.

“I’m pretty excited to get out in the community and see some of the Chinese community,” said Kulak. “I haven’t spent a ton of time (in Chinatown) but I think it will be a good event. Any time you can grow the game and promote it throughout the city and bring out more Flames fans, it’s better.”

“I am a little bit nervous,” added Macoun of the ball hockey game. “I have a feeling (Lok) might hack and whack me a little bit.”

“I play for the Northwest Warriors and I’ve played for five years,” explained Lok, a self-described big Flames fan who counts Spencer Foo among his favourite players. “I have a lot of really good teammates.”

The 12th annual Chinatown Street Festival runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 18, 2018

