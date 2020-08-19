CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is searching for three men and a vehicle following an alleged weekend road rage incident where a seven-year-old was injured by a scalding beverage

CPS officials say a family was driving eastbound on 39th Avenue N.E. late Saturday night when a silver sedan allegedly drove through a red light and in front of their vehicle at 34th Street.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle avoided colliding with the sedan and honked his horn.

Both vehicles continued several blocks to the intersection of 39th Ave. and 36th St. N.E. where they stopped at a red light.

A man allegedly exited the backseat of the sedan and proceeded to throw a hot beverage into the family's vehicle. The liquid missed the driver but splashed his seven-year-old daughter in the face and shoulder, causing significant burns.

The suspect returned to the car and the group drove off eastbound. The girl's father was unsuccessful in his effort to follow the sedan and get the licence plate.

According to police, there were three people in the suspect car at the time of the attack.

The man who allegedly threw the beverage is described as:

A South Asian man;

Believed to be in his early 20s;

Being approximately 173 cm (5-8) tall;

Having a solid build.

The other occupants of the car are described as South Asian men. The driver is believed to be a man in his mid-20s with a black beard. The front seat passenger, believed to be in his 60s, had short, white facial hair.

Police have released a surveillance image of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.