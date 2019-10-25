CALGARY – A 17-year-old boy from Airdrie has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery that took place last week.

RCMP were called to the scene in Williamstown, in the northwest part of the city, for reports of a robbery on October 19.

The victim told police she was meeting someone who responded to an advertisement to buy her cell phone.

When the two met, that's when police say he pulled out a gun, took the phone and fled the scene.

The woman was not harmed in the incident.

An investigation led Airdrie RCMP to execute a search warrant on a home on October 25 and arrest a youth living there.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing several criminal charges including:

Robbery with a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Pointing a firearm

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.