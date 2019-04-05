Turner Valley RCMP say a youth is facing murder charges after the death of a 19-year-old man on the Eden Valley First Nation.

Authorities were called to attend a call for EMS on the reserve, located south of Calgary, for an injured male on April 3.

When crews arrived, they found a man’s body inside a home.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation and an autopsy was conducted on April 5.

The victim is identified as Jarvis Ear, 19, of Eden Valley First Nation.

Police say a 17-year-old youth has been charged with second-degree murder.

Due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the offender is not being released.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.

The young offender is scheduled to appear in court on April 9.