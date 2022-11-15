Young offender wanted in hit-and-run crash involving Calgary police officer

Investigators say a 15-year-old girl who allegedly stole her mother's car and struck a police officer last month was not the driver and they are looking for another youth as a result.

Police say charges were laid against the girl following an incident on Oct. 27 in the community of Huntington Hills.

Officials say the vehicle, which had two people inside, was located in the 100 block of Hunterhorn Drive N.E.

As the officer was speaking with the pair, the driver pulled away from the curb, striking the CPS member's leg as the vehicle fled the scene.

Investigators caught up with the girl when she arrived home. She was arrested and charged with one count of theft.

However, upon further investigation, police determined that a 17-year-old boy was driving the vehicle and are working to locate him.

The suspect, who cannot be named due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is wanted on warrants for failing to stop after an accident, criminal flight from police, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and failure to comply with a sentence or disposition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK:1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.crimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips