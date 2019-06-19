Young owls perch on loading dock in northwest Calgary
Tony Wong snapped this shot of two young owls sitting on a ledge in the city's northwest on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 8:06AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 19, 2019 12:49PM MDT
Two young owls were captured on camera near Country Hills Golf course in the city’s northwest on Tuesday evening as their mother kept watch nearby.
Tony Wong took these images of the pair at about 9:30 p.m.
He says it looked like they were waiting for mice and gophers to appear so they could have dinner.
