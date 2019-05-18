A group of kids were able to meet up with some of the newest members of the Calgary Stampeders at a special practice on Saturday.

Over 200 youth were involved in the meet, run in partnership with KidSport Calgary, that gives players a chance to give back to the community.

“We sell this event out pretty consistently every year,” said Riley Jans, event coordinator for the Calgary Stampeders.

He says an additional 50 spots are given out for free to kids through the KidSport program.

Jans says it’s fun to see the kids playing on the field alongside their heroes.

“The players have just as much fun as the kids do, so it’s nice to see how much fun everyone is having.”

The event ran until noon and all the participants were treated to a tailgate lunch right afterwards.