Young siblings missing from Lethbridge home found safe: police

Lethbridge police say a teen and a child reported missing from their westside home on Wednesday have been found safe.

The 13-year-old and 10-year-old were reported missing at around 1:30 a.m.

Police say a family member later saw the siblings near the house at around 6:20 a.m., but they ran off and attempts to locate them have been unsuccessful.

"There is no evidence to suggest foul play but police are concerned for the children’s well-being," said a release.

Shortly after alerting the public about the missing siblings they were found.