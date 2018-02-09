Preschoolers at a southwest Calgary French school probably won’t be running off to join the circus just yet, but they can’t stop talking about their experience this week.

Lycee Louis Pasteur School has hosted Lancelo Cote-Poirier, with the acrobatic performing group Nova Circus, to head a special program for preschool students at the school that teaches them a lot of different activities that one would normally see under the big top.

“We go through all the different circus branches, juggling, balance, simple acrobatic movement like forward roll, backward roll, cartwheels,” said Cote-Poirier.

The week long workshop involves about 110 students, aged three to five, at the school.

Pascale Moreau, the organizer and one of the preschool teachers at Lycee Louis Pasteur, says the project took about a year and a half to put together.

She says the kids are learning a lot from Cote-Poirier.

“Those kids are doing a lot of things that advance their fine and gross motor skills. It’s amazing for their creativity and they’re developing a good sense of working in a team, cooperating with others and at the end, being on stage and performing in front of an audience.”

Cote-Poirier says teaching a class with such young students can be difficult at times.

“You need to manage them, teach them and then try to create something. It’s quite a challenge, but I love challenges so there you go.”

Moreau says that all the children love the program and have thoroughly enjoyed working with Lancelo.

“I’ve heard from parents that the kids talk about it all evening long when they come back home. Lancelo has become a part of everyone’s family now because he’s everyone’s superhero.”

She says that after the performances, she and her staff will discuss the program, but they plan on bringing it back and will possibly even expand it to include the other students at the school.

“The plan is to have some brainstorming. What worked and what didn’t work. Are we doing it again? Most of all, to make it possible for the Grade 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 who are actually a bit jealous.”

Cote-Poirier says that the smiles on the kid’s faces are the best part of his time at the school.

“For a kid who is three to five years old, throwing a ball and catching it is something spectacular. It’s teamwork. There are 15 kids together who have a little act to do. If they can follow and then do their act and then smile and bow, I’ll be super happy.”

Nova Circus also performs on a regular basis in Calgary. You can catch the group's next performance at the Maple Festival, March 3 and 4 at Heritage Park.

(With files from Brad Macleod)