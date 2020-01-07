LETHBRIDGE -- A Monday evening crash at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 512, east of Coaldale, left an 18-year-old woman dead.

Emergency crews responded to the junction of Highway 3 and Highway 512, east of Coaldale, at around 8 p.m. following a crash involving an Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV and a one-ton Dodge pickup truck.

According to RCMP, the SUV was travelling eastbound when it struck the back of the truck that had been entering the eastbound lanes of Highway 3.

The driver of the SUV, an 18-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the SUV at the time of the collision.

The driver of the truck, a 46-year-old woman, was transported by ambulance to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge in non-life threatening condition. A 55-year-old man who had been a passenger in the truck was not seriously injured.

A section of eastbound Highway 3 was closed for several hours following the crash but reopened early Tuesday morning.

The investigation into the fatal collision continues. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Coaldale RCMP detachment at 403-329-5080.

Coaldale is located approximately 10 kilometres east of Lethbridge.