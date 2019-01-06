The victim of a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway early Friday morning has been identified by friends as 20-year-old Baylea Stewart of Airdrie.

Police were called to the scene of a crash early Friday that involved a passenger vehicle and a semi tractor-trailer on Highway 1 about 20 km west of Field, B.C.

Investigators said the smaller vehicle was heading eastbound then entered the westbound lanes when it was struck by the oncoming truck.

Stewart, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Kira Morison-McNeil, was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to hospital in Calgary.

Friends of both women have organized GoFundMe campaigns to help their families with funeral and hospitalization costs.

Baylea’s GoFundMe page has already raised over $7,000 of its $10,000 goal.

Details on Kira’s GoFundMe campaign to help with her recovery can be found here.

RCMP are still investigating the cause of the crash, but say the highway conditions were considered poor at the time.