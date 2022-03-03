Youth and parent charged following violent incident at Calgary McDonald's

This June 25, 2019 photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) This June 25, 2019 photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina