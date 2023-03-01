Youth arrested after attempted break-and-enter in Airdrie

A 16-year-old Airdrie resident has been charged in connection with an incident that took place in the community late last month.

Airdrie RCMP were called to a home on Summerfield Road S.E. at 9:43 a.m. on Feb. 27, following reports of a suspicious person being seen in the area.

When officers arrived, they determined a break-and-enter was in progress and it was believed the suspect was still inside.

"Officers called out to the suspect, telling him that he was under arrest," police said in a release. "The suspect then opened a window and exited the residence."

When officers moved in, the youth allegedly bear sprayed them. Police needed to use a Taser to bring him into custody.

In addition to the bear spray, police believe the suspect was carrying an edged weapon during the confrontation.

The youth, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with:

Break-and-enter and theft;

Two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Resisting arrest; and

Disguised with intent to commit an offence.

The youth was released from custody with conditions and is expected to appear in Airdrie provincial court later this month.