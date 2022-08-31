Youth arrested, others sought in string of Circle-K robberies
A teenage boy is facing charges in connection with a series of convenience store robberies in northwest Calgary.
Police were called to two Circle-K stores along Silver Springs Boulevard N.W. between midnight and 1 a.m. on Aug. 14 for reports of a robbery, officials said.
"In each instance, multiple offenders entered the store, approached the register, produced handguns and stole an undetermined amount of money and cigarettes before fleeing on foot," CPS said in a release.
Police say they believe four teenagers committed the offences.
An investigation did uncover evidence that helped police execute search warrants on a number of homes on Aug. 25.
There, they found "evidence consistent with the robberies" that led to the arrest of a 16-year-old boy.
He is charged with:
- Two counts of robbery with a firearm;
- Two counts of wearing a disguise to commit an indictable offence; and
- Two counts of a breach of conditions.
The suspect's name will not be released due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police are looking for the public's help to identify and locate the remaining offenders.
Officials say the suspects are between 16 and 18 years old and were wearing black hoodies, black pants and white running shoes during the incidents.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips
