Youth assaulted at Airdrie park, RCMP search for suspects

RCMP in Airdrie are investigating the assault of a youth at a local park.

Police were called to Fletcher Park at around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 for reports the victim had been assaulted by "several other youth."

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the attack to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.