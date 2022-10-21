Youth assaulted at Airdrie park, RCMP search for suspects
RCMP in Airdrie are investigating the assault of a youth at a local park.
Police were called to Fletcher Park at around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 for reports the victim had been assaulted by "several other youth."
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the attack to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Calgary Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP release new details about Indian migrant family who died at border
Mounties have confirmed some of the movements of an Indian migrant family who froze to death near the U.S.-Canadian border earlier this year, but say they are still unsure how they made it to Manitoba.
Emergencies Act inquiry: What initial police testimony says about 'Freedom Convoy' preparation and response
Over the last few days, the national inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act has been hearing from initial police witnesses from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ottawa Police Service (OPS). With more police testimony scheduled in the days ahead, here are some key findings so far.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say is the 'central cause' of a co-ordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Federal freeze on buying, selling handguns now in effect, says public safety minister
Measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada took effect on Friday, the federal public safety minister announced in a social media post.
Canada Post hiring for hundreds of postal clerk jobs this holiday season
Canada Post is looking to fill hundreds of postal clerk positions over the holiday season in multiple provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at how where the jobs are and how you can apply.
Physical inactivity costs Canada US$421 million annually, US$27 billion worldwide: WHO
A new report from the World Health Organization says annual health-care costs arising from lack of physical activity have reached US$27 billion globally and US$421 million Canada.
Despite serving shortest term ever, Liz Truss is entitled to US$129,000 a year as a former prime minister
Liz Truss quit her post as Britain's prime minister just 45 days into the job, but she will be able to claim expenses of up to 115,000 pounds (US$129,000) a year for the rest of her life.
WATCH LIVE | Inquiry hears tense exchange over request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
The lawyer for Ottawa's former police chief says the number of officers needed to clear the "Freedom Convoy" wasn't "pulled out of a hat," despite concerns expressed by a senior Ontario Provincial Police officer.
BREAKING | Steve Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toews, Shandro, LaGrange to keep portfolios in Smith cabinet reveal Friday
Several ministers will be keeping their jobs, including Travis Toews in finance, Adriana LaGrange in education, Jason Copping in health and Tyler Shandro in justice.
-
Woman dies after being taken to hospital by police; ASIRT investigating
Alberta's police watchdog agency is investigating after a 22-year-old woman died while waiting at a hospital with Edmonton police officers.
-
Impairment a factor in Gateway Boulevard crash that killed 1, hospitalized 2: police
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Thursday afternoon on Gateway Boulevard northbound near 41 Avenue SW.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE | David Eby to become British Columbia's NDP leader after leadership dispute
David Eby will be declared the leader of British Columbia's governing New Democrats today amid controversy around a leadership race where his only rival was disqualified.
-
Fatal shooting under investigation in Langley
Homicide investigators were called to Langley late Thursday night after a fatal shooting.
-
Rain returns to southern B.C. for 1st time in weeks as regions deal with impacts of drought
Many B.C. residents woke up Friday to what's become an unfamiliar sight in recent weeks: rain.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Power and province battle as citizens dream of a grid that can weather storms
As Nova Scotia's electrical utility and government quarrel over the cost of preparing the grid for the next hurricane, some ratepayers are hoping they'll start working together.
-
Cape Breton senior still without power nearly a month after Fiona
Nearly a month after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region, one Cape Breton resident continues to be without power, and his property is still covered in large trees.
-
Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Residents safe after East Sooke home destroyed by fire
A home in East Sooke, B.C., was destroyed by fire Thursday night as firefighters from multiple departments tackled the structure fire and several spot fires in the surrounding forest.
-
Reported child abduction attempt in Port Alberni unfounded, police say
Mounties on Vancouver Island say a highly publicized report of an attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl in Port Alberni, B.C., was unfounded.
-
Malahat First Nation plan to expand Bamberton mine has residents concerned
The Malahat First Nation has applied to the province to expand the quarry and foreshore access at its Bamberton mine site, and some people living nearby are raising concerns.
Toronto
-
'They will put these dollars to good use': Lecce trusts parents will spend Ontario 'catch-up' payments on their kids
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he trusts that Ontario parents will put provincial dollars to help their children catch up in school to “good use.”
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations reached eight-month-high earlier this week
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reached an eight-month-high earlier this week as most public health indicators continue to point towards a fall resurgence in viral activity.
-
Ontario teacher facing sex assault charges after Alberta arrest on Canada-wide warrant
A St. Catharines high school teacher is facing sexual assault charges after being arrested in Alberta.
Montreal
-
Montreal property valuations are rising. Here's what you can do about it
Montreal property owners have been hit with massive increases in their valuations -- on average, the increase is expected to grow 32 per cent over the next three years.
-
Community rallies around Quebec Korean restaurant owner threatened over lack of French
The Quebec City restaurateur who received threatening phone calls last week for his staff's lack of French is back on his feet thanks to a wave of support from the community. The Korean eatery Bab Sang has successfully hired a French-speaking employee and reopened its dining room doors to a sea of eager customers -- even running short on ingredients some nights because of high demand.
-
Quebec reality show contestants kicked out for bullying castmates
The expulsion of three candidates from the Quebec reality show Occupation Double for bullying has caused a stir in the media this week and has renewed a conversation on the issue.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | RCMP assistant commissioner Eric Stubbs hired as new Ottawa police chief
RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs has been hired as the new Chief of the Ottawa Police Service.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Inquiry hears tense exchange over request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
The lawyer for Ottawa's former police chief says the number of officers needed to clear the "Freedom Convoy" wasn't "pulled out of a hat," despite concerns expressed by a senior Ontario Provincial Police officer.
-
'10 seconds later they were gone': More than 1,500 vehicles reported stolen in Ottawa this year
The city of Ottawa is seeing a rise in vehicle thefts this year, with more than 1,500 vehicles stolen in the first nine months.
Kitchener
-
One dead after crash near Village of Erin
The passenger of a vehicle has died after a single-vehicle collision near the Village of Erin, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Students at Cambridge high school line track with food for a good cause
Just under 3,000 non-perishable items were collected during a food drive at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School.
-
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Saskatoon
-
‘My heart just dropped’: sister of homicide victim found along Highway 16
The family of 24-year-old Wendy Bird is reeling after her body was found along Highway 16 near Maymont, Sask.
-
City of Saskatoon bracing for budget pressures
City administration says a property tax increase is likely in 2023 due the rising cost of fuel and energy, and inflationary pressure.
-
Saskatoon semi truck fire results in $400,000 in damage
Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) was called to a semi truck on fire inside of a building early Friday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Lotto Max jackpot longest winner drought, second largest prize pool
The Lotto Max jackpot has now gone the longest period in history without being won, pushing prizing for the next draw to a near record.
-
Co-founder of one of north’s first gay bars remembered as a trailblazer
Community pillar and local real-estate agent Gilles ‘Zig’ Gervais died Monday after a battle with cancer.
-
Sudbury Wolves unveil new team bus with testimonials from former players
The Sudbury Wolves unveiled the team's new travel bus Friday as the wolf pack heads to Kitchener.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP release new details about Indian migrant family who died at border
Mounties have confirmed some of the movements of an Indian migrant family who froze to death near the U.S.-Canadian border earlier this year, but say they are still unsure how they made it to Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg apartment fire sends 3 people to hospital
A fire at a Winnipeg apartment building on Friday morning has sent three people to hospital.
-
'We will seek justice': Defacement of Louis Riel's gravesite sparks outrage
The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is expressing its outrage after Louis Riel's gravesite was defaced earlier this week.
Regina
-
Death investigation launched after body found in Wascana Lake: police
A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in Wascana Lake near Willow Island Thursday afternoon, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Meet the Sask. woman who won $100K to create her dream Airbnb
A woman from Saskatchewan will be able to bring her dream Airbnb to life after winning a $100,000 prize.
-
Legal single-game sports betting coming to Sask. on Nov. 3
Saskatchewan’s province-run online gaming and sports betting site is scheduled to launch in early November.