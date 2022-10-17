Youth charged after Innisfail Middle School significantly damaged

Innisfail RCMP say a young offender is in custody following a break-and-enter at a middle school resulted in "a significant amount of damage."

Police were called to the Innisfail Middle School on Monday morning after an alarm was set off.

It was soon determined the building had been broken into and that a significant amount of damage was caused.

During the investigation, officers located a youth suspect who was attempting to flee the scene on a bicycle.

"A short foot chase ensued and officers arrested the suspect without incident," RCMP said in release.

Officials say the school sustained approximately $5,000 in damage.

A 16-year-old youth, who is not being named, is charged with break-and-enter, mischief over $5,000, obstruction of a peace officer and trespassing.

The youth was released from custody and is expected to appear in Red Deer youth court on Nov. 17.