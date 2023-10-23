Youth charged in connection with bear spray incident at Airdrie, Alta., school

A youth is facing charges in connection with an incident that resulted in bear spray being used outside an Airdrie, Alta., school, which affected dozens of students.

Following an investigation, RCMP say they arrested the youth and charged them with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and common nuisance.

The accused is not being named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On Oct. 18, RCMP, EMS and the fire department were called to a middle school after it was reported that bear spray was fired outside the school.

Officials said a small group of youths, who did not attend the school, were in a fight. During the course of the altercation, bear spray was used by one of those individuals.

Thirty-seven students who were on school property were not directly sprayed, but were affected and needed to be treated by EMS.

Airdrie RCMP are thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.