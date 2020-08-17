CALGARY -- Calgary's Youth Employment Centre has reopened for in-person appointments for job seekers aged 15 through 24, after meetings in the office were halted in mid-March.

Youth looking for free resume support and employment counselling are required to schedule a booking in advance.

Anyone entering the YEC is required to wear a mask at all times in accordance with Calgary's bylaw mandating face coverings.

"Job seekers will notice some changes when they visit us, but it's all designed to help protect the health and safety of staff and youth while still creating a positive learning environment," Jaspreet Sandhu, team lead for the YEC, said in a statement.

Individuals are asked to observe health and safety measures that align with Alberta Health Services guidelines for Stage 2 reopening.

The YEC held phone and virtual appointments during the temporary closure, and more than 1,000 youth received assistance.

The centre is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located on the second floor of the Alberta Trade Centre at 315 10th Ave. S.E..