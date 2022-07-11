Youth killed in highway crash near Airdrie, RCMP seek witnesses

Youth killed in highway crash near Airdrie, RCMP seek witnesses

File Photo File Photo

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. backs Canada's decision to return Russia-Germany pipeline turbines

The United States is supporting Canada's decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany, saying in the short term it was the right move, as European countries continue working towards reducing their 'collective dependence' on Russian energy.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina