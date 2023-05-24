Youth left 'significantly injured' in ditch for nearly 12 hours, RCMP say

Police say another driver was possibly involved in a crash that left a youth injured and lying in a ditch for nearly 12 hours earlier this month.

A crash at Range Road 274 and Township Road 362 was reported to Innisfail RCMP at 7:50 a.m. on May 2.

When they arrived, they found a teen boy with significant injuries and a dirt bike in a ditch.

He was taken to hospital, where he was still receiving treatment on Tuesday.

Police believe the crash took place the night before at 9:30 p.m.

"Since May 2, 2023, additional information has been received that there may have been a passenger vehicle also involved in the collision," police said in a statement.

"RCMP are looking to speak to anyone that was in the area of the collision at that time or that may have any residential or vehicle video of that location."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227 3342.

Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), going online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.