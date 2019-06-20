Lethbridge police say a 17-year-old boy has been charges after he was arrested trying to sell a phone to an undercover officer in a 'Safe Exchange Zone.'

Police were first alerted on June 13 about an iPhone listed for sale on a Facebook page that the rightful owner said was stolen.

Police say the phone had been taken from an office building on 2A Avenue N. in Lethbridge.

A subsequent investigation led officers to confirm that the phone for sale was indeed the handset that had been taken and took steps to contact the seller.

An undercover officer communicated with the seller on June 14 and first suggested they meet for the sale in the parking lot of a local restaurant.

The seller rejected the location, insisting on meeting instead at the Safe Exchange Zone at the Lethbridge police station.

The suspect arrived at the agreed-upon time with the stolen phone and was promptly arrested.

The youth, who cannot be identified, is charged with one count of possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking.

He was released from custody and is expected to appear in court on August 30.

The Safe Exchange Zone, which consist of two parking spots that are monitored by CCTV, has been in place at the Lethbridge police station for the past two years.