YouthLink cancels 'I Bloody Love You' event after public outcry

A Calgary organization has cancelled plans to host an event exploring the "twisted side of love and relationships" after it sparked criticism online following Tuesday's violent death in Strathcona Park.

YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre, a local police museum, was set to host an adults-only event titled 'I Bloody Love You' on Feb. 13 and 14, described as an "intimate evening" with a retired homicide detective.

The event was supposed to include an hour-long presentation from the detective, who would give a "twisted take on sex, love and relationships," along with light snacks, themed drinks and a photo booth.

A posting on the organization’s website described the event as being for "true crime junkies, anti-Valentiners or those looking for a twisted way to spend Valentine's Day."

Questions about how appropriate the event was were raised on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, following the death of a woman in front of Calgary's John Costello Catholic School in an incident police described as "domestic in nature."

"Meanwhile, (YouthLink) is currently marketing an upcoming adult's-only Valentine's Day event around domestic murder, assault and stalking," complained X user @varmitage27.

By Wednesday afternoon, YouthLink announced it had cancelled the event.

"In light of a recent tragedy in Calgary, we have made the decision to cancel our upcoming event 'I Bloody Love You,'" said a social media post from YouthLink.

In a video accompanying the post, YouthLink Executive Director Tara Robinson said she wanted to offer her "heartfelt apologies" for the branding of the upcoming event, and the "distress it may have caused, particularly given the tragic event that occurred this week in our community."

"First and foremost, I would like to express my sincere condolences for the loss suffered by the family and community affected by this horrific case of domestic violence.

"This has shocked and saddened us all, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this difficult time."

In light of a recent tragedy in Calgary, we have made the decision to cancel our upcoming event “I Bloody Love You”. Recognizing the sensitivity of domestic violence and the important matter at hand, here is a message from our Executive Director. pic.twitter.com/1KO2s6Ds5B — YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre (@YouthLinkYYC) January 17, 2024

Robinson says the aim was "never to trivialize domestic violence" but rather to "educate and inform guests about the importance of seeking help if they find themselves in an unsafe situation.

"I deeply regret any distress and offence this has caused."

Robinson said the event's branding failed to reflect the "gravity and sensitivity required when discussing such significant matters."

The post from YouthLink says those who purchased tickets will be refunded.

"We thank those who bravely raised their concerns and brought to our attention that this (event) could be triggering or elicit a negative response in some survivors of domestic violence, this was not our intention."