Youths take over TV at Calgary bank, prompting police response

Police were called to a bank in northeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon after a group of youths took control of a television inside.

Three youths were reportedly causing a disturbance inside a bank in the 400 block of 36 Street N.E. around 2:15 p.m., police confirmed in an email to CTV News.

Police responded to the business, but the youths fled the scene before they arrived.

No weapons were present during the offence.

Police said the youths “gained access” to a television, but could not confirm what was played on the screen.