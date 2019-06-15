When flood water spilled over the banks of the Elbow and Bow River in 2013, it claimed the lives of five people, caused billions of dollars in damage and left all of Calgary shaken to its core. But the disaster also taught everyone they are part of one city and anyone who needs help will get it.

It's that sentiment that created Neighbour Day, which celebrated its sixth year on Saturday.

To celebrate the event, the YWCA welcomed the community to its new 124,000 square foot home at 1715 17th Ave. S.E.

The YWCA Calgary’s old facility downtown was damaged in the 2013 flood and the move to Inglewood has been more than three years in the making.

“We thought it was important for our new neighbours to be the first ones to see this new building,” said Jan Damery from the YWCA.

Damery was one of several tour guides who showed people the brand new facility, complete with a kitchen, public gym and community spaces.

The new YWCA hub offers 100 spaces for single and pregnant women who have fled domestic violence or are in need of counselling and other social services. Though the organization’s focus remains on women’s safety and well-being, it was important for the group’s new space to welcome in members of the public as well.

“The whole main floor of this facility is going to be open to the community,” Damery explained. “There are 90 spots of childcare open to anyone. If you need to take a counselling program, even a yoga class, it’s open to everyone.”

Apart from the tours inside, there was a free Neighbour Day barbecue and family-friendly activities outside.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi stopped in to see the new hub and speak to the YWCA’s volunteers.

“They do such incredible work for women and children throughout our community,” Nenshi said. “This building is such a sign, especially six years after a flood, of the resiliency of our community and how we look after each other.”