YYC aircraft carousels land at Hangar Flight Museum

"We want it," Hangar Flight Museum director Brian Desjardins had said in April of the massive tin toy plane display that spent more than 20 years at YYC.

Several months later, museum staff happily announced they got it.

"Six of the tin toys arrived at the Hangar Flight Museum this morning and are now on display on our mezzanine level within the truss system of our historic building," said a release from the museum issued Thursday.

"Until we have our new permanent structure built, the carousel base itself will remain in off-site storage."

The display, which was installed in 2002, is likely familiar to most Calgarians.

In mid-June, the display was to be decommissioned to make way for guest experience updates in YYC's domestic terminal.

There was question at the time as to whether the museum could find the space, or arrange a rather large-scale storage.

"Expanding upon our facility size is essential to our future. We know that the community is ready for us to expand because we are continually approached with new artifact donations, causing us to be out of display space, and our attendance continues to expand with 2023 being a new record year – even though it's only September!" Thursday's release said.

The museum thanked Crystal Services Ltd. and Hopkinson Aircraft Sales for their assistance, and expressed gratitude to artist Jeff de Boer.

"We're very excited that visitors to Calgary, as well as locals, will be able to see these amazing pieces for years to come," Thursday's release said.