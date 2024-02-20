YYC Calgary International Airport hosts West Runway information sessions

The Calgary Airport Authority is inviting people to attend community information sessions to learn more about the upcoming West Runway rehabilitation project.

The airport authority announced the approximately $200 million construction project back in August 2021.

"The scope of the project includes the removal and replacement of the West Runway, which involves full-depth structural and electrical rehabilitation," explains the Calgary Airport Authority on its website.

"At the same time, the runway environment will be modernized, including approaches, lighting, and infrastructure."

The West Runway was originally constructed in 1939, and designed for aircraft that were lighter than those that are in use today.

"Numerous projects have been completed over the past 80 years to maintain the structural capacity and to prolong the runway’' lifespan," said the airport authority.

"However, studies completed in recent years have confirmed the runway will be reaching the end of its useful life and that a full rehabilitation is necessary."

Potential community impact

The authority says they will be using the Crosswind Runway more frequently throughout the project, meaning some parts of northwest Calgary and areas southeast of the airport may experience more overhead traffic.

"Along with our partners, will strive to mitigate and minimize noise when possible. We thank communities in advance for their patience and support as we make the updates needed to keep air travel safe and support YYC for decades to come," said the airport authority.

Construction expected to start in spring 2024, creating up to 300 construction related jobs.

Four public sessions