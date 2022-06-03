YYC Kids Ride Initiative to give away 300 bikes to at-risk youth Saturday

A few hundred lucky kids will pedal home with a new bike Saturday.

That's because the fourth annual YYC Kids Ride is Saturday, with plans to give away 300 donated bicycles to hundreds of youth in need.

"The YYC Bike Ride program has tremendously helped at-risk youth mental health during this pandemic and safely kept them active and engaged," said event organizer Gar Gar, in a release. "With local children preparing to go on summer break soon, the 300 donated bikes will undoubtedly have a positive impact on at-risk kids and youths’ mental health as Alberta plans to reopen with the end of the pandemic in sight."

In 2021, YYC Kids Ride said they were able to help over 1,200 kids without bikes during the pandemic.

The event takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Forest Lawn Community Centre, 4020 26 Avenue S.E.