Zoolights reopens as cold snap set to end

The Calgary Zoo announced that Zoolights will resume Friday night (Photo: Twitter@calgaryzoo) The Calgary Zoo announced that Zoolights will resume Friday night (Photo: Twitter@calgaryzoo)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina