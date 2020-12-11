CALGARY -- The Calgary Zoo's popular holiday tradition Zoolights will continue throughout the month of December, as well as daily zoo visits.

In the announcement posted to Twitter, the zoo said they worked closely with Alberta Health Services to ensure the event abides by current COVID-19 restrictions, including the new ones that take effect midnight Sunday.

Adjustments to the zoo's operating system have been taken to ensure all measures will be followed.

Physical distancing between households is expected to be maintained, and staff will remove individuals who do not maintain distance. No refund will be given to people who are removed from the park.

Masks are also recommended on park grounds

Staff will be on site to remind guests of the current rules and safety precautions.

Current Alberta COVID-19 restrictions do not allow for outdoor gatherings, however outdoor activities are permitted as long as two metres of distance is maintained.