ZOOLIGHTS to return to Calgary Zoo in mid-November

A popular Calgary holiday tradition will be returning for its 26th year, and this edition will stick around for more than seven weeks.

Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute officials announced Tuesday morning that the switch would be flipped for this year's ZOOLIGHTS on Nov. 18.

The seasonal light displays will run nearly every night from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on St. George's Island, in the prehistoric park and near the main entrance outside regular Calgary Zoo operating hours.

"We're thrilled to welcome the community back for this year's ZOOLIGHTS, with new experiences and returning favourites to delight visitors of all ages," said Alison Archambault, the zoo's director of brand & engagement, in a statement.

"Teams across the zoo work hard every year to plan an event that's even better than the last. This year is no exception with the installation of five newly themed zones that celebrate conservation in new and exciting ways. There’s something for everyone to enjoy while also supporting wildlife conservation!"

Zoo officials also announced plans for an early night, family-friendly New Year's Eve party, followed by a separate adults-only celebration.

ZOOLIGHTS admission is separate from regular zoo admission. The exhibits are expected to remain in place through Jan. 8, 2023.

For schedule and ticket information visit Calgary Zoo – ZOOLIGHTS.