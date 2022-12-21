Zoolights to stay dark through Thursday due to extreme cold

Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo officials have extended the closure of this year's Zoolights due to the ongoing frigid conditions.

Zoolights has been cancelled for both Dec. 21 and 22, extending the closure to five consecutive days.

The zoo hopes to resume Zoolights on Friday, weather permitting. A decision on Friday night's event will be made closer to the day.

The Calgary Zoo remains open to visitors during regular daylight hours